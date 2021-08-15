 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $440,000

5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $440,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $440,000

***Must see*** Wonderful country acreage offering countless opportunities. Beautiful custom built home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and sits on 2.15 acres. Open concept that is handicap accessible. Radiant heat flooring through-out the house and garage! Plenty of RV parking and a 20x30 storage shed next to the house. For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact Tanner Myrick @ 307-251-6993 or visit Tannermyrick.com!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News