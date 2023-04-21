Gorgeous, like new Rural Property located on almost 20 acres. Very open concept, vaulted ceilings, beautiful master suite, and covered deck. New backsplash, dishwasher, and island(installed prior to closing) on main level kitchen. Plenty of room for entertaining in the bright, cheerful basement Additional living quarters upstairs, with full kitchen. Listing presented by Janae Rude, please call the Michael Houck Real Estate Team today to line up your own private showing by calling/texting (307) 462-2622
5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $525,000
