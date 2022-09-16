 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $538,000

  • Updated
Like NEW, almost 20 acre Rural Property. This stunning horse property was built in 2018, with an additional upstairs living quarters. (A must see) Very open concept,great master suite, vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen, and covered deck. Plenty of room for entertaining in the bright, cheerful basement. With 2 additional bedrooms, 9ft ceilings, and a large full bath. For your own personal tour, contact Janae Rude @ 307-267-4190

