Shouse --- PLUS a single family home!! Check this out: 64x42 completely finished shop with radiant floor heat; 12' access door, laundry hookups, 3/4 bath with tiled walk in shower, an indoor Endless Pool Swim/Spa Tub to get in that morning swim or just climb in and relax your muscles. On to the main house, which has a nicely remodeled kitchen with a large granite topped island for having morning coffee or the evening meal. This simple, but yet amazing property has to be seen to appreciate.
5 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $425,000
