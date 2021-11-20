Great cozy home. QUALIFIES FOR RURAL DEVELOPMENT!!! No MONEY DOWN! This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home has tons of updates. Very large master bedroom, newer furnace and central air. All new windows but one have been installed. All lower level bedrooms are conforming. The windows are garden level. House seems and feels so much larger than square footage numbers. PLEASE COME CHECK IT OUT! Contact Janet Reinhart @ 307-262-0361 for your personal tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Mills - $180,000
