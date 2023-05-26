An amazing ranch style home in brand new condition! With over 4000' and beautiful appointments throughout, including quartz countertops, LVT flooring, walk-in pantry and main floor vaulted great room areas. The "Tessa model" is a wonderful floorplan. Walk in to your enormous kitchen with all the cabinetry and counter space you'll need! Glass tile and mosaic backsplash, stainless appliances including a gas range and a 4 chair breakfast bar. The huge 5 piece master suite has a deep tub, walk-in shower and