Amazing 2020 McCarthy built ranch style home with stunning mountain views! This great location on the Eastside, features 6 bdrms, 3.5 baths, a large four-car heated garage. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Many high-end features throughout including triple pane Pella windows with integrated blinds, KitchenAid appliances, RO water system, two zone high efficient furnace, tankless hot water & lots of storage. 4 bdrms on the man level & main level laundry room!
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,140,000
