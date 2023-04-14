Amazing 2020 Finn McCarthy built home with stunning mountain views! This beautiful home features 6 bdrms, 3.5 baths, a large four-car garage with real stone and steel siding. Enjoy the spacious kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Many high-end features throughout including triple pane Pella windows with integrated blinds, KitchenAid appliances, reverse osmosis water system, two zone high efficient furnace, tankless hot water and lots of storage. Owner is a licensed realtor in the state of Wyoming.
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,300,000
