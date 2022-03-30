6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,700,000

Panoramic mountain and city views. Exquisite custom home with quality construction and cherry wood floors. Granite, tile and marble throughout. 10 & 14 ft ceilings with crown molding. Spacious custom kitchen with top of the line appliances including warming draw, trash compactor, gas range, double ovens and built in pizza oven. Iron wood deck and court yard with brick pavers. Over size 4 car garage and additional detached garage/shop with upstairs unfinished studio.