6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,830,000

Beautiful large estate home with the best Mountain Views in Casper. Minutes from anything in town - 15 minutes to Hogadon Ski Area, Casper Mountain Recreation and area parks. Chef's kitchen, two master suites, three gas fireplaces, movie theatre and your own 15000 GPH water fall and ponds surrounded by a 1/8 mile dolomite jogging/walking path. Your own Dance Studio and Gym. Greenhouse. Casper municipal water and sewer service! This is a finely located property where homes are rarely available.