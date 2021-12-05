6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $293,000

Come home to this beautifully remodeled east side home that boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a two car garage and two laundry areas! A Owner’s Suite with attached bathroom and double closets. New tile work in both bathrooms, and brand new kitchen are just a few perks of this new home! Must see! Call the Michael Houck Real Estate Team today for your private tour! *3 bedrooms non-conforming