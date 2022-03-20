 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $305,000

  Updated
Appraised in 2022 for $305,000. Being sold in as-is condition, this beautiful home features six bedrooms, 2.5 baths, breathtaking views of the Casper mountains, and is located in a peaceful and serene neighborhood. This is the ideal property for someone who prioritizes the importance of a "GREAT LOCATION", excellent bones, and is ready to make their home their very own! Don't delay and schedule your private showing today! (307) 277-2781 Tara Harris- Real Estate Leaders.

