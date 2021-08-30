6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $335,000

Treat yourself to this generous and updated abode set on a sprawling cul-de-sac lot. Step inside to discover an abundance of living space including a family room with a fireplace, a formal living room and a formal dining room. For the home chef, the kitchen has been beautifully updated with new countertops and ample storage and there is a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. A second family room is nestled downstairs with space for a bathroom to complete this level.