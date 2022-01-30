 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $359,900

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $359,900

Living space galore! If you're looking for a spacious home featuring 6 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths no need to look any further. Interior offers limitless uses such as a formal or informal living room areas, formal dining, eat in kitchen, den or office areas. Use your own imagination as to how to use all the space offered! Some new flooring throughout, state of the art alarm system, radon mitigation system, central air, newer furnace. Home exterior is composed of frame lap and brick and is

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stubson: Wyoming deserves better for its education system

Stubson: Wyoming deserves better for its education system

Stubson writes:

The whole sorry process shows that the majority of the Central Committee are not primarily concerned with improving public education. Instead, their priority is what every political hack’s priority is; feed the outrage machine, stoke fear and generate donations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News