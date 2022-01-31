 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $389,900

This sprawling ranch has it all! Great central location, large lot, and amazing views! This brick ranch style home does not come around often! Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, over-sized two car garage, spacious mud-room between the heated garage and house, main level laundry. Enjoy evenings on the back patio under the pergola or just enjoy the amazing views to the north! New electrical panel installed, with all repairs completed! Call Lisa Engebretsen at Forefront Real Estate at (307) 262-9740.

