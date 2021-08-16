 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $390,000

Look no further! This sprawling ranch has it all! Great central location, large lot, and amazing views! This brick ranch style home does not come around often! Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, over-sized two car garage, spacious mud-room between the garage and house, main level laundry. Enjoy evenings on the back patio under the pergola or just enjoy the amazing views! Call Lisa Engebretsen at Forefront Real Estate at (307) 262-9740 for a tour today!

