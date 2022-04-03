6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

This wonderful home has the perfect combination of a great location along with a move-in ready home! Several updates to this home include an updated master bathroom, new maintenance free-LVT flooring, a new refrigerator, dishwasher and water softener. Enjoy the walk-out den area onto the covered patio and private backyard. Contact Chad Lummus @ 307.259.5865 or Stephanie Harris @ 307.251.5001 for a private tour