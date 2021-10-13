6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $415,000

 Skip to main content
Beautiful home located in highly desirable EastGate III subdivision! This well kept property features 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, central air, open concept kitchen, ample storage and has been wonderfully cared for. You also just minutes from schools, shopping, parks and restaurants on Casper's east side! To see this home or for more info - Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622!

