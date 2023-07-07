A custom brick archway greets you as you enter the living space of this 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a 10,041 square foot lot. A two car garage with additional RV parking on the corner lot allows for ample parking for all your toys. Main floor master along with main floor laundry make for easy living. Whether enjoying time on the front porch or back patio your outside time will be quite enjoyable. Call Jinnger Moore at 307-262-1984 for your personal tour or visit jinnger.realestateleaders247.com