A custom brick archway greets you as you enter the living space of this 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a 10,041 square foot lot. A two car garage with additional RV parking on the corner lot allows for ample parking for all your toys. Main floor master along with main floor laundry make for easy living. Whether enjoying time on the front porch or back patio your outside time will be quite enjoyable. Call Jinnger Moore at 307-262-1984 for your personal tour or visit jinnger.realestateleaders247.com
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $450,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Alcova Marina caught fire early Tuesday morning. No injuries reported.
John Daily Hammond, of Thermopolis, was reported missing on Nov. 11, 2021, after a camping trip near Miracle Mile/Pedro Mountains.
One person was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center overnight after being injured in an explosion.
Alcova Reservoir burnt down during the early mornings of Fourth of July, one of the destination's busiest days, leaving the community devastated.
The report outlines that the driver was, “moving packages from the vehicle and hiding them in the bushes.”