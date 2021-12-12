6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $475,000

A perfect family home with all the amenities of a new build without the wait! This home is located on Casper's east side literally just a few steps from Summit Elementary School. That means your street gets plowed first! In this home, you'll enjoy coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, open concept, large master-suite, covered patio, hot tub area, large backyard, huge storage shed and a recently finished basement. And yes, there's some storage for your toys!