 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $485,000

6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $485,000

6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $485,000

Calling East Side! Here is a beautiful Stafford Square Ranch style home. This home features a Great Room with vaulted ceilings, gas radiant floor heat, solid oak doors with hardwood floors throughout. This home presents an open kitchen layout with granite counters, stainless appliances, large island and opens to an oversized dining area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Surdam: Mask up and vaccinate
Columns

Surdam: Mask up and vaccinate

  • Updated

Dan and Amy Surdam, two Wyoming medical professionals write:

So why are we not doing what we know works to keep moving forward? Saying we will just deal with it and watch people dying from the disease is unacceptable in this day in age, and extremely risky behavior. The disease has passed the point of a pandemic and is now becoming endemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News