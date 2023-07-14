Welcome to this pristine 6-bedroom 3 bath home in East Casper! Conveniently situated near shopping centers, schools, and a charming walking path, this residence offers both convenience and tranquility. The backyard provides a spacious retreat as it backs up to a lovely park. Step inside and be greeted by an open floor plan featuring 9-foot vaulted ceilings, creating a bright and airy atmosphere, especially in the main living area. The master suite is a luxurious haven, complete with a walk-in closet and a
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $515,000
