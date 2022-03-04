6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $545,000

Nearly complete new construction by River Valley Builders! This ranch style home features an open concept perfect for entertaining. The spacious master suite has a large walk in closet, a large master bath, and main-floor laundry. Includes great features like recess can lighting, high-end finishes, a walk-in pantry and a custom tiled master shower. There is plenty of room for your vehicles with a 3 car garage. You won't want to miss out on this great east-side location! Estimated completion: May.