6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

Live on the Eastside with no HOA!!! This beautiful 6bd, 3.5ba home features 3 living rooms, brand new forced air heating and central air, beautiful hardwood floors, HUGE master suite with attached 5 piece bath, basement entertainment room, 2 car garage and plenty of storage. The exterior features fresh landscaping throughout with a new water feature, covered patio, tree house and RV parking to park that 2nd home! Seller is related to the listing agent who is a licensed agent in the State of Wyoming.