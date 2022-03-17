Live on the Eastside with no HOA!!! This beautiful 6bd, 3.5ba home features 3 living rooms, brand new forced air heating and central air, beautiful hardwood floors, HUGE master suite with attached 5 piece bath, basement entertainment room, 2 car garage and plenty of storage. The exterior features fresh landscaping throughout with a new water feature, covered patio, tree house and RV parking to park that 2nd home! Seller is related to the listing agent who is a licensed agent in the State of Wyoming.
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Family members of a Casper high school student told the Natrona County school board that a student athlete had been convicted of sexual battery against her and asked why he hadn’t been barred from playing sports.
LARAMIE – The tension was mounting as the bracket started to run out of space during the first selection Sunday watch party here in seven years.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
With two hours to spare before they were in violation of the state constitution, state lawmakers passed a redistricting bill.
The Eastridge Mall robbery suspect had not been found as of 3:30 p.m. Police described him as a man between the ages of 17 and 24, and between 5'10" and 6'2" tall with an "average build."
Legislative leaders have asked a Senate panel to consider whether to launch a formal investigation into allegations recently brought against Sen. Anthony Bouchard.
One shining moment? Pokes believe they will punch their ticket to the Big Dance on selection Sunday.
One of the men was found Tuesday night hiding under tumbleweeds near a creek. The other was found Wednesday morning north of Wheatland.
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
The Wyoming Senate voted to remove Sen. Anthony Bouchard from his committee assignments, accusing him of "using intimidating tactics against members of the Senate and members of the public."