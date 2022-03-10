 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

  • Updated
Welcome home to this six bedroom, three bathroom, three car garage home that features a HUGE corner lot, extra 2 car driveway on the side of the house, storage shed, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, gas fireplace insert, gas stove, two bonus storage rooms in basement, french doors off master to a large deck, sprinkler system and much more.

