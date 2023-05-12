Welcome to this highly desired inside home! This home features, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, smart home features including lighting, smart, sprinkler system and smart thermostats, home sits on a corner lot, open living concept and so much more! For your personal tour please call The Michael Houck Real Estate Team today! 307.462.2622
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $565,000
-
- Updated
