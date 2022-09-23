This gorgeous homes features tons of upgrades. Tray and vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, kitchen island, FABULOUS NEW MASTER BATH, with awesome walk-in closet, covered patio, Koch Express cabinets, SS appliances - GAS RANGE, mosaic tile backsplash MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY TONS OF NEW SINCE ORIGINALLY BUILT: New garage doors, 2 fireplaces, 5 piece master bath, landscaping, fencing, 2 patios (one extended), concrete edging, completely finished basement, water softener, tankless water heater, storage shed
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $590,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The letter sent by 41 attorneys and judges says Hageman should "know" that her comment "were both false and incendiary," and that the statement violates the Wyoming Bar Association's rules of conduct.
The Rescue Mission operates a homeless shelter, meal service, recovery program and two thrift stores in the Casper area.
The former employee is asking defendants for more than $874,000 in compensation.
As the strained U.S. natural gas supply remains in the spotlight, companies moving and selling the fuel in Wyoming are also looking to the future.
The vote comes amid a flurry of attempts to challenge Gray in the general elections and buffer his powers in the case that he becomes secretary of state.
Wyoming held the nation’s leading rushing team to 171 yards and gave the Falcons a taste of their own medicine by running out the final 4 minutes, 57 seconds on offense.
If advanced nuclear takes hold in the U.S., as many in Wyoming hope it will, the conversion of the Naughton Power Plant near Kemmerer is unlikely to be the last.
The settlement was finalized in July, nearly four years after the accident.
Natrona school board member Clark Jensen said he's discouraged with the lack of progress in schools and supports a proposed charter school in the community.
Former geologist Mark Armstrong lost the secretary of state primary but is seeking the interim post. He's concerned about voter fraud and says absentee and mail-in ballots should be limited.