Beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main living areas. Spacious rooms and large windows brings an abundance of sunshine throughout the home. Updated Kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, 2 built-in ovens, breakfast bar and dining area. Updated baths with tiled floors and granite counters. Walk out lower level features, 2 bedrooms, full bath with double sinks, family room, and game room (pool table stays) additional unfinished area with a fireplace
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $648,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say the Casper man shot a 51-year-old from Cheyenne after ordering him to leave several times.
Wyoming's most used airport will close temporarily next spring as it undergoes construction.
Grizzly 399 has picked up dangerous habits in her old age. After spending most of her life in Grand Teton, where her worst infractions were traffic jams, the bear has developed a taste for human food.
A Wyoming woman died Saturday when a car she was traveling in rolled along U.S. Highway 20-26 between Casper and Glenrock.
A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in Wyoming and nine other states.
Pokes still want to play in postseason after getting drubbed by Hawaii
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of a teenager serving a lengthy prison sentence for bringing guns to school as part of a plan to shoot classmates and educators.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
The family of a Wyoming woman who died Sunday in a car crash is asking for help locating a miniature pinscher dog that went missing following the accident.
Finalizing the plan is the last regulatory hurdle before the states can initiate the process of removing the bear from the endangered species list.