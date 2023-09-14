Welcome to your dream home where easy living and entertaining converge on a generous half-acre estate. Enveloped in the serenity of a beautifully landscaped lot, this estate exudes an idyllic setting for outdoor entertainment and relaxation. The vast outdoor space is enhanced with Wrought Iron & Vinyl fencing, ensuring both beauty and privacy for hosting delightful parties, sizzling barbecues, or simply basking in the natural splendor surrounding the property. Entering the home you'll be captivated by the