WOW! Check this one out! LOTS OF NEW! Fresh paint, new railings, new patios, new window shades, new vanities, new faucets, new dishwasher – new new new! Come see for yourself. THIS IS A GREAT PROPERTY! Stucco exterior- great corner lot, freshly finished garage interior with new garage door opener and RV parking. Fresh and ready for YOU! Top it off with a Home Warranty good through April and you are ready to roll!
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $714,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jeremy Dickson is known for his calm demeanor. Wife Carmen says he’s even analytical in his thought processes. Even after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized 601 pounds of methamphetamine and 108 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $3 million, in a traffic stop near Evanston.
A man in Wyoming allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was behind the wheel.
A body found near Hiland in September has been identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.
Wyoming lawmakers are convening in Cheyenne today for a special session to challenge President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Here's the latest.
The head of Wyoming School Nurses Association says loosening existing vaccine requirements in K-12 schools could mean more illness and worse attendance.
Jack Tatum was accused of driving a Homeland Security truck on Highway 20/26 with a blood alcohol content of 0.272%, more than three times the legal limit.
Wyoming Cowboys QBs Chambers, Williams frustrated after splitting time in sluggish performance vs. New Mexico
Pokes quarterbacks struggle splitting time in loss to New Mexico
The Wyoming House and Senate each rejected attempts to adjourn the special session after the chambers failed to agree on new rules for the gathering.
As lawmakers debated a vaccine discrimination bill, one senator compared restrictions on unvaccinated people in certain venues to racial segregation.