6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $714,900

WOW! Check this one out! LOTS OF NEW! Fresh paint, new railings, new patios, new window shades, new vanities, new faucets, new dishwasher – new new new! Come see for yourself. THIS IS A GREAT PROPERTY! Stucco exterior- great corner lot, freshly finished garage interior with new garage door opener and RV parking. Fresh and ready for YOU! Top it off with a Home Warranty good through April and you are ready to roll!