6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $889,000

Recently remodeled throughout gives this home a fresh updated look. Rare to find a home that has the outstanding quality and location that this home offers. Located on Garden Creek, this oasis features lush pines, fruit trees, beautiful gardens, green house and fire pit area and offers outside year round enjoyment. This home was custom built and offers a wonderful floor plan for the family and entertaining inside and out. A cooks kitchen with gas range, lots of counter space and breakfast nook.