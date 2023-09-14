Amazing 2020 custom built ranch style home with stunning mountain views! Enjoy the great location on the Eastside, features 6 bdrms, 3.5 baths, a large four-car heated garage. Beautiful kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Many high-end features throughout including triple pane Pella windows with integrated blinds, KitchenAid appliances, RO water system, two zone high efficient furnace, tankless hot water & lots of storage. 4 bdrms on the man level & main level laundry room! Call Ryan Bromley 258.3766
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $925,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Big 12 is aiming for a three-game sweep of the mighty Southeastern Conference when No. 15 Kansas State visits Missouri and BYU heads to Ar…
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley said he was pulled during the fourth quarter against Portland State to rest and is healthy and ready to fac…
The Pokes improved to 2-0 with a 31-17 victory over Portland State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
Casper Classical Academy and Natrona County School District's Student Support Services building are on a precautionary lockout. There are road…
Thorburn: Pokes must put lackluster performance against Portland State behind them.