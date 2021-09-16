6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $995,000

Extraordinary custom ranch style home in Wolf Creek with all the amenities. Kitchen has maple cabinetry with granite counters, hardwood floors and carpet throughout the main floor. Two large bedrooms and full bath on one side, Office/Den area, and Master Suite on other side. Laundry on each floor. Lower level boasts three more bedrooms, two full baths, and an entertaining area that will be the envy of all your guests and relatives, with wet bar and billiards area. Tremendous storage throughout.