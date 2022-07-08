 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $1,575,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $1,575,000

You could own a slice of Wyoming that most only dream of. Situated steps away from the banks of the North Platte River, this 18.69 acre property is a just-out-of-town oasis. Witness your daily sunrise and sunset views from tall north facing windows and slow down to watch the wild turkeys and whitetail deer from the second-story balcony. See it today with Tommy Russell 307-267-7606.

