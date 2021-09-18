 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Mills - $225,000

6 Bedroom Home in Mills - $225,000

6 Bedroom Home in Mills - $225,000

Enjoy this multi-use custom home for all of your needs! This beautifully remodeled home offers 6 bedrooms (2 non-conforming), 2 bathrooms including a master suite, a brand new kitchen and more! 2 large lots fully fenced and a large two car garage for all of your outdoor activities. Hardwood floors, two fire places, wide hallways and many more amazing features. Call the Michael Houck Real Estate Team for your private tour!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News