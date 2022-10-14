 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mills - $499,900

  • Updated
WOW! More than 4,000 square feet finished in this great two story home located in River Heights Subdivision. Outstanding unobstructed views. TWO Master Suites! One main floor Master PLUS one 2nd floor master! Corner Lot! Lots of storage!

