7 Bedroom Home in Casper - $329,000

Excellent home business location with two 2 bedroom homes as rentals. Main home has been totally remodeled and features 3 bedrooms, 1 & 3/4 bath, new electrical, plumbing, gas forced air system, beautiful kitchen and bathrooms. Plus two 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental homes that have been updated. Broker is member of ownership LLC. Call John Kornkven (307) 267-8108 for the best information on this listing.