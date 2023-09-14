A Rare opportunity to live on squaw creek and have average minutes from town. You will not want to miss the opportunity to see this beautifully maintained two story home on over 2.7 acres. featuring an updated kitchen with stainless appliances ands timeless granite, builtin granite dining table and large open living area. The large 6 car garage offer incredible room for cars and projects. A pleasant entry front room, craft room, and home office compete the main floor. Upstairs you will find a generous