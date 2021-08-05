8 Bedroom Home in Casper - $600,000

With an expansive floorplan and a large lot, this is a multigenerational home with space and comfort for all. The floorplan offers a total of 5,534 sqft including 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a walkout basement. Refinished hardwood floors flow throughout the main level, which is home to the dining room and the updated kitchen with quality appliances, granite countertops and an island with bar seating. There is also a second kitchen that also comes with the appliances.