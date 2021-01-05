A, B, C's of Casper History at fort

Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6.

Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.