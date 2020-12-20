A year in sports photos

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, we weren't sure at first when sports would become part of our lives again. In an instant, competitions halted and seasons went into hibernation. There were more immediate concerns as the virus swept into Wyoming and our economy faltered.
And yet it was for exactly those reasons that we gravitated back to the sports we loved. We needed something from before. Here's a look back at this year in sports through the lens of Star-Tribune photographer Cayla Nimmo.
