A109828
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Casper police say the suspect fled the scene with an officer inside the vehicle, driving the wrong way down Interstate 25. The officer then shot the driver.
- Updated
Officers found one person near a wrecked motorcycle. That individual died at the scene.
- Updated
- 10 min to read
Josh Black was in Wyoming for six days before he was arrested and sentenced to life in prison. Now, he’s free and preparing to serve as a witness against the attorney who prosecuted him.
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
- Updated
Star Valley senior goalkeeper Ethan Nelson was seriously injured in the Braves' game at Jackson on Thursday. Nelson was going for a ball in fr…
- Updated
Black Tooth Brewing Company is set to move into the downtown Casper space by late 2021.
- Updated
The emails shed light on a decision-making process that Natrona County School District officials have refused to answer questions about.
Over 90 firearms were taken including shotguns, rifles and pistols.
- Updated
Casper police closed a section of northbound Interstate 25 and a frontage road this morning due to what the department described as an "ongoing law enforcement investigation."
- Updated
Darron Monroe was sentenced to 272 days in prison for conspiring to deliver methamphetamine -- time he has already served at the Natrona County Detention Center since his arrest in August.