After dry summer, ag producers likely need extra feed for winter

“When it’s really dry outside and there is not enough forage or not enough growth, producers end up having to move cattle more frequently to sustain them,” Grant said. “And basically, that also means that there is not enough forage going into the winter months.”

This means producers will have to supplement their herds’ diet with hay they have grown over the course of the year, or hay that they have bought, because “in a lot of circumstances, there is just not enough,” Grant said.

Benzel said her office has a Livestock Forage Program that can offer assistance to eligible producers in Sheridan and Johnson counties who have suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought.

“That can help compensate for loss of feed on the range land, if the grass didn’t grow and cattle were unable to graze pastures like they normally do,” she said.

Her office is closed to the public but is taking phone appointments, she said.

She also hopes to set up a program that offers assistance to offset some of the cost of hauling hay in, including trucking costs, open by October.

Regarding the governor’s executive order, she said the quicker producers can get feed, the better.

“They are in dire need of feed. They are going to need to feed all fall, all winter and next spring,” she said.

