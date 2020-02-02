Anthonys celebrate 65th

Shirley and Billy “Bill” Anthony eloped on February 5, 1955. They traveled all of 18 miles to the town of Sturgis, South Dakota where they were married.

The first four years plus were spent with him as a student at Black Hills State College. This was a team effort with both working at part-time jobs as well as parenting. Upon graduation, he began his career in education, spending 36 years as a mathematics teacher and/or as an administrator.

Thirty-three of these years were spent as an educator with Natrona County School District One. Two years were devoted to the earning of advanced degrees at The University of New Mexico and the University of Michigan.

When the youngest daughter reached junior high age, Mrs. Anthony re-entered the world of work, working as a secretary at Kelly Walsh High School for 21 years plus. They both retired from their careers in education in 1995.

The Anthonys have lived in Casper since 1960. They have three daughters, Pamela Murray, Dee Hardy, and Trudy Anthony. During this 59 years plus, they supported their daughters in the raising of seven grandchildren. They feel fortunate to be similarly involved with five great-grandchildren.

He enjoys fly fishing, hunting, photography and being involved with family. She likes working in her flower beds and above all, being with family.

