Bays' celebrate 60th

Jerry and Linda (Lookingbill) Bays celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 3, 2020.

They were married September 3, 1960, at Midwest Community Church in Midwest.

She worked in childcare and as a photography assistant at Foote Fotos. He worked as a teacher in the Natrona County School District and as director of the Casper Planetarium. They are retired.

They have been active with Masonic Temple, Eastern Star and Shriners. Both are proud of keeping a lovely home and yard while enjoying, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Their children are Jodi (Tony) Woodell, Julie (Russ) Pollard, Jerel (Jennifer) Bays and Jerrod (Jessica) Bays. Their grandchildren are Scott Washenfelder (Kristen), Erika Adams (Nate), Megan Chambers, Collin Chambers, Michael Bays, Katie Bays, Payton Bays, Piper Bays and Preslie Bays. They have four great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Van Adams and Easton and Beckett Washenfelder.

