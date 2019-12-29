Kambers celebrate 50th

You are the owner of this article.
Juanita “Jennie” and David Kamber celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 27, 2019. A celebration will be held on January 18, 2020, at the Firerock Steakhouse for members of the Mora, Rivera and Kamber families and all of the couple’s friends and colleagues. They request no gifts. The event will be hosted by Jill Kamber-Knox, Craig Knox, Paul Kamber and Zak Kamber.

They were married December 27, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Church in Casper.

He has been employed by Moncrief Oil for 45 years and Echo Oil for Jack Ellbogen previously to that.

She operated and owned the Beauty QT, raised both of her children and was a full time stay at home mother and then helped daughter, Jill, care for, babysit and co-parent her one and only grandson who is the apple of her eye.

They have made it possible for their grandson to have a good life and do everything a child with two parents should have.

Their children are Jill Elizabeth Kamber-Knox (Craig) of Casper and Paul David Kamber of Denver. Their grandson is Zachary David Kamber.

