 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McConigley's celebrate 50th
View Comments

McConigley's celebrate 50th

{{featured_button_text}}

Patrick and Nimi Swamidoss McConigley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, 2021.

They were married Feb. 22, 1971, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Madras (Chennai), Tamil Nadu, India.

Both retired, she worked as a journalist and is a former Wyoming state legislator. He was a petroleum geologist.

He was a consulting geologist based in Singapore and then Wyoming for over 40 years and is a member of the Wyoming Geologic Association.

She was a news writer at All India Radio, the founding director of the Youth Radio Network in India, a journalist at the Casper Star-Tribune, and later the news director of KGWC-TV. She later served in the Wyoming State Legislature. She was the founder of The Casper Cinema Club, is active in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and has been involved in the Central Wyoming Hospice, AAUW, and GeoWives. She has been a regular speaker about India in schools, churches, and organizations across Wyoming.

Their home has been a popular center for Indian dinners for their family and friends for almost 45 years.

Their children are Lila and Paul Martin of Cobham, Surrey, England, and Nina McConigley and Michael Johnson of Laramie. Their grandchildren are Finnian and Aoife Martin and Juniper Johnson.

Due to COVID-19, celebrations have been postponed until later in 2021 when the family can be together.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News