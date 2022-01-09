Starks celebrate 70th

Ralph and Marilyn (Hollenbeck) Starks, were married Jan. 17, 1952 at “The Little Chapel Around the Corner” in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ralph was in the Navy, on leave from the destroyer USS Tingey during the Korean War. He drove from San Diego to Las Vegas, to meet Marilyn, whose parents drove her from Pavillion, Wyoming to Las Vegas. Ralph and Marilyn graduated from what was then known as Pavillion High School in 1950 and 1951 respectively.

Marilyn and Ralph lived and worked in Casper, Wyoming for many years where they raised their family including Debra,of Riverton, Craig (Andrea) of Riverton and Doug (Laura) of Casper. They have two grandsons, Jason Hoffman (Tracy) of Albuquerque N.M. and Chris Starks-McKee (Darci) of Casper and six great grandchildren. Ralph worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for the Natrona County Agricultural Resource Center and Reclamation Supervisor for Teton Exploration Drilling. Marilyn worked as a Computer Specialist with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service. They retired in 1994 and moved to Riverton in 1998 to be closer to family.