Stewarts celebrate 50th
Stewarts celebrate 50th

Mr. & Mrs. Stewart, now

Mr. & Mrs. George Stewart

 Sally Ann Shurmur

George and Rhonda Stewart celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2020.

They were married June 6, 1970, in Sterling, Colorado.

He worked in the oilfield for 46 years, which took them many places from Dickinson, North Dakota, to Odessa, Texas.

They are members of Rocky Mountain Senior Wildcatters and Paradise Valley Christian Church.

Their children are Kelly Stewart (Monica) and Kevin Stewart (Shawnda). Their grandchildren are Kayla Stewart, Bethany Stewart (Jesse), Benjamin Stewart, Daniel Stewart and Isaac Stewart. Their great-grandson is Maddox Stewart.

