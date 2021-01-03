Thiels celebrate 60th

CASPER -- David and Betty Thiel celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 7, 2021.
David Thiel and Betty Gorzalka were married Jan. 7, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worland.
In 1967, they started K & T Well Service, and K & T Mfg. in Powell. They currently run Thiel Enterprises in Casper and have successfully worked together for 54 years of their 60-year union.
Their children are Troy Thiel, Terry Thiel and Ron Thiel. They have nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
